Kosciusko Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

A Kosciusko man was arrested on felony drug charges late Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that the Attala County Sheriff Department set up a check point on Attala Road 4167, also known as Barber Road. During this routine exercise deputies pulled a vehicle over to the side of the roadway to write a ticket for no proof of insurance. Deputies then noticed a small amount of marijuana on the console of the vehicle.

The driver, 53 year old Jamie Lamar Johnson, was placed under arrest and a search of the vehicle was executed. Deputies recovered 128 grams of marijuana Johnson had concealed on his person.

Johnson has been charged with felony possession with intent to distribute. Sheriff Nail said he was booked into the Leake County Correctional Facility and was released on a $5,000 bond.

Nail said to expect more check points in the county throughout the holiday season.