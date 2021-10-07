Kosciusko Mayor on New Chief: “We’ll Probably Make a Decision at the Next Board Meeting”

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–Kosciusko aldermen are taking their time picking a new chief of police to replace former chief Herbert Dew, who retired earlier this year.

“This is a very important position in our community and it’s not something that we need to rush into and make a hurried decision,” said Mayor Tim Kyle, on Breezy101’s “Minute With the Mayor”.

Kyle said the board interviewed two more candidates Tuesday night, in a three-hour board meeting.

That makes a total of seven candidates for the job.

“They’re taking all their notes and information they’ve got on these seven candidates and they want to review all that,” said the mayor. “We’ll probably make a decision at the next board meeting.”