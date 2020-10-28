Kosciusko Middle Elementary fire update: classes moved to virtual through next week

The Kosciusko School District has released a statement on the Tuesday night fire at Middle Elementary.

A fire broke out at Kosciusko Middle Elementary on Tuesday evening around 8:30. The fire was quickly contained.

Due to damage and the need of extensive clean-up, KME students will move to virtual learning through next week.

Chromebooks will be available for pick-up Thursday at 2:00 for 3rd grade students and Friday at 10:00 for 2nd grade students. The Cromebooks may be picked up under the KME breezeway.

According to Will Anderson, principal at KME, “Even through this set back, we are dedicated to providing the best possible education for our students. Our teachers have been trained and have been working very hard to have a virtual plan in place.”

We are working diligently to get our students back in the building as quickly as possible.

We will reassess next week and will continue to update as information becomes available.