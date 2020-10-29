Kosciusko Middle Elementary fire update from school district

The Kosciusko School District has released another update on the Middle Elementary fire from Tuesday night:

After the fire at Kosciusko Middle Elementary, crews are working diligently to clean and repair the building so that students may return to school.

KME students will be virtual November 2 – November 6.

Kosciusko School District understands the importance of face-to-face learning, therefore, plans are underway for students to return to traditional learning by Monday, November 9

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to provide the best educational opportunities for the students in our community. We will continue to update as information becomes available.

For any questions, please contact Molly Dew at the KSD Central Office at 662-289-4771.