Kosciusko Municipal Court holding amnesty week

The Kosciusko Municipal Court is announcing a week of amnesty.

Dates are Monday, March 14 – Friday, March 18 from 9:00 A.M. -6:00 P.M. And from 9:00 am -1:00 pm Saturday, March 19.

For anyone that has a Contempt of Court warrant for old fines/costs, the court will waive the $394.25 fee and you would only pay for the old fines/costs and the warrant will be cancelled upon payment.

For a Failure to Appear warrant, outstanding citations can be paid and the court will waive the $244.25 fee and cancel the warrant upon payment.

Fines can be paid at the Municipal Court Office located at the Kosciusko Police Department at 220 W Washington Street.

If you are unsure of your status, contact the court office at 662-289-7935 for verification.