Kosciusko native accepted into physician scholarship program

Jon Parker Jones, a graduate of Holmes Community College and Kosciusko native, was recently selected to participate in the undergraduate portion of the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program (MRPSP).

He is the son of Lisa and Jonathan Jones and will be attending Mississippi State University this fall. He has been accepted into the Bagley College of Engineering and will continue his studies in biomedical engineering he began at Holmes. Upon graduation from MSU, he plans to go to medical school at The University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Created in 2007, the MRPSP provides a means for students to earn a seat in medical school and receive mentoring during the medical school application process. Upon completion of all medical school admissions requirements, students can be admitted to the University of Mississippi School of Medicine or William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine and receive $30,000 per year for medical school.

The program is designed to provide more primary care physicians in rural areas of Mississippi. Upon completion of medical training, MRPSP scholars must enter a residency program in one of five primary care specialties: family medicine, general internal medicine, medicine-pediatrics, obstetrics/gynecology or pediatrics. Then the MRPSP Scholar must provide four years of service in a clinic-based practice in an approved Mississippi community of 20,000 or fewer population located more than 20 miles from a medically served area.

Jones has spent time shadowing physicians and would like to become a pediatrician in his hometown of Kosciusko upon completion of medical school.

While at Holmes, Jones excelled as a President’s List Scholar, Board of Trustees ACT Scholar, president of Phi Theta Kappa honor society and member of the Social and Behavioral Sciences Honors Program. He was also a Holmes cheerleader, Class Favorite, Ambassador chemistry lab assistant, Baptist Student Union member and member of the Holmes Plus Program for math and science scholars. He was chosen as one of the valedictorians, as well, and received both the M.C. McDaniel Scholarship and the Outstanding Phi Theta Kappan Award during graduation.

For more information, contact MRPSP Associate Director Dan Coleman at (601) 815-0564, [email protected] or http://mrpsp.umc.edu.