Kosciusko native accepts National Leadership Award

Source: Hailstate.com.

A Kosciusko native accepted a National Leadership Award Monday night.

Bracky Brett, Mississippi State Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director, accepted the Frank Kara Leadership Award during the annual National Association for Athletics Compliance (NAAC) Virtual Convention.

According to NACDA.com, the Frank Kara Award is the organization’s highest honor. It is given to an athletics administrator who demonstrates leadership and vision both among his or her peers and beyond to other leaders on their campus, conference office, and/or at the NCAA.

“The key to being successful is the ability to communicate, “Brett said in his acceptance speech. “And you have to build relationships with everyone on a day-to-day basis.”

Brett has worked for Mississippi State since 2002. He graduated from the school in 1978 and worked for 24 years in high school education before accepting a job with the university.

“Congratulations to Bracky on this well-deserved, prestigious honor,” MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen told Hailstate.com. “This stands as a testament to his longtime leadership, integrity, knowledge and emphasis on education. We are fortunate to have him on our team at Mississippi State, and it’s rewarding to see him recognized on a national level.”