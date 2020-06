A Kosciusko woman was killed in a Lowndes County wreck Wednesday night.

WCBI reports that 31-year-old Shonteka Hazley died following a one-vehicle crash in Columbus.

Authorities told the news outlet that the SUV Hazley was riding in left the road and collided with a tree.

The male driver of the vehicle was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital.

The accident is still under investigation.