Kosciusko native named interim athletics director at Mississippi State

A Kosciusko native has been named interim athletics director at Mississippi State following the resignation of John Cohen.

Bracky Brett, the school’s Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Compliance, has been named to that position by MSU President Mark Keenum.

“Bracky is well-known and highly respected in the Southeastern Conference and across the NCAA and I know he will maintain stability and focus as we move forward with a search for a new athletics director,” said Keenum in a press release from HailState.com.

Brett has served in his current position since January of 2002.

According to that release, Cohen informed Keenum Monday morning or some time over the weekend that he would be leaving his position effective immediately.

Cohen is expected to be named Athletics Director at Auburn, according to multiple reports.