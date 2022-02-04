Kosciusko native named to Mississippi’s Top 50

A Kosciusko native has been named to Mississippi’s Top 50.

Nathan Upchurch has received the honor for his work with Lt. Gov. Delbert Hoseman.

UpChurch serves as Hoseman’s Chief of Staff.

Mississippi Top 50 is an annual list of the people who are judged to be the most influential leaders in the state. This bipartisan selection of leaders comes from the ranks of elected and appointed officials, economic development professionals, business, media and government affairs.

For more information, visit mstop50.com.

