Kosciusko native participating in Operation Airdrop for Hurricane Ian, donations being accepted at Kosciusko Airport

A Kosciusko native, and retired airline pilot, is joining the Hurricane Ian relief effort by participating in Operation Airdrop.

Randy Henderson is accepting donations of relief items today (Monday, Oct. 3) at the Kosciusko-Attala County Airport.

Henderson said he plans to fly out Tuesday morning heading to Fort Myers, FL to deliver the items.

Items needed for relief victims include baby wipes, trash bags, non-perishable food, socks, hand sanitizer, sports drinks, and more. (See list below)

Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle said items can also be dropped off today at City Hall.