Kosciusko native reportedly hired by SEC football program

The University of Missouri football team is hiring Kosciusko native Jacob Peeler , according to a report from Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman.

Feldman reported that Peeler will be hired by the school an offensive assistant.

Peeler has spent the past two football seasons as offensive coordinator for the Texas State University Bobcats.

This would be Peeler’s second time coaching for an SEC program. He served as wide-receivers coach for Ole Miss from January 2017 – December 2019.

During his time with the Rebels, he coached current NFL wide-receivers AJ Brown and DK Metcalf.

A 2002 graduate of Kosciusko High School, Peeler played football at Holmes Community College and Louisiana Tech.

His coaching career includes stops at the University of California – Berkeley and Itawamba Community College.