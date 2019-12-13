Kosciusko native reportedly named offensive coordinator at Texas State

Kosciusko native Jacob Peeler has been named offensive coordinator for the Texas State University football team, according to a report from Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman.

Peeler has previously worked with Texas State Head Coach Jake Spavital at the University of California – Berkeley.

Peeler most recently coached at Ole Miss. He was hired as wide receivers coach in January 2017.

During his time with the Rebels, he coached current NFL wide-receivers AJ Brown, DK Metcalf, and Demarkus Lodge.

A 2002 graduate of Kosciusko High School, Peeler played football at Holmes Community College and Louisiana Tech.

He coached at Itawamba Community College and Louisiana Tech before accepting the UC job in 2015.