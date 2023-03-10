Kosciusko native to be inducted into Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame

A Kosciusko native will be inducted to the Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame.

Former Kosciusko Whippet Jacob Peeler will be inducted with the HOF Class of 2023 Tuesday, April 25 during a ceremony in Pearl.

Peeler is being inducted as Holmes Community College’s representative.

A 2002 graduate of Kosciusko High School, Peeler played football at Holmes from 2002 – 2004 where he helped lead the team to a MACJC State Championship in 2002.

After Holmes, Peeler went on to fnish his playing career at Louisiana Tech.

Peeler is currently on staff for the Missouri Tigers where he coaches wide receivers.

His previous coaching stops include Texas State, Ole Miss, the University of California – Berkeley and Itawamba Community College.