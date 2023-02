A Kosciusko native will sign copies of his book at the Attala County Library.

Dr. Evan Howard Ashford will sign copies of his book “Mississippi Zion: The Struggle for Liberation in Attala Count, 1865-1915” on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The signing will be held from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm.

For more information, contact the library at 662-289-5141.