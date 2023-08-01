HomeAttalaKosciusko native wins 4th straight world martial arts title

Kosciusko native wins 4th straight world martial arts title

by

A Kosciusko martial artist recently made history by winning his fourth straight martial arts world title.

Justin Cuellar won the Ultimate Breaking Championship at the ISKA US Open in Orlando, FL., becoming the first martial artist to win the title in four consecutive years.

Additionally, Cuellar took home a world championship in Three Directional Power Wood event and earned a 2nd place finish in the Creative Breaking category.

Cuellar, a firefighter with the Kosciusko Fire Department, is a member of Team Chip Martial Arts Mississippi and has been practicing the craft for over 20 years.

Visit www.iskaworldhq.com for more information on the world breaking competition.

2 comments
  1. Evelyn Pender
    Evelyn Pender
    August 1, 2023 at 10:15 AM

    Congratulations Justin! The Pender’s are so very proud of you and your accomplishments!!

    Reply
  2. Alesia Carpenter
    Alesia Carpenter
    August 1, 2023 at 12:44 PM

    Congratulations Justin glad to read something good happening good in Kosciusko I know KFD is proud to have you aboard

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Countdown to Kickoff – Reggie Carter – Kosciusko Whippets DL

Kosciusko Native Retires from US Navy

Photo: Kosciusko School District wins Community Sports Challenge

Kosciusko Home of the USA Softball State Champions! (Photos)

Audio: Kosciusko Big Red Band Director visits The BreckFast Show

Update: Victim in Fatal Shooting in Kosciusko has Been Identified