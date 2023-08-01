Kosciusko native wins 4th straight world martial arts title

A Kosciusko martial artist recently made history by winning his fourth straight martial arts world title.

Justin Cuellar won the Ultimate Breaking Championship at the ISKA US Open in Orlando, FL., becoming the first martial artist to win the title in four consecutive years.

Additionally, Cuellar took home a world championship in Three Directional Power Wood event and earned a 2nd place finish in the Creative Breaking category.

Cuellar, a firefighter with the Kosciusko Fire Department, is a member of Team Chip Martial Arts Mississippi and has been practicing the craft for over 20 years.

Visit www.iskaworldhq.com for more information on the world breaking competition.