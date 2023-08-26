Kosciusko Opens Football Season With Win/Loss Against Kemper County Wildcats

The Kosciusko Whippets football team opened regular season play Friday night by traveling to Scooba and playing the Kemper County Wildcats.

The Wildcats drew first blood, but the Whippets came back with their own touchdown. First quarter, 7-6 Whippets. The Whippets added another touchdown in the top of the second quarter, 13-6. Each team added another touchdown, the Whippets finished the first half leading 20-12.

In the second half, Kemper County added a touchdown, 20-18, early in the fourth quarter. And that held for the final score. The hometown Whippets win their first game of the season.

Tyran Mosley was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Join us next week when the Whippets have their home opener, hosting the Leake Central Gators. Join us on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app, or the Boswell Media Sports YouTube Channel for all your Whippet football action!