Kosciusko passes “No Thru Trucks” ordinance

The City of Kosciusko has passed its “No Thru Trucks” ordinance.

That ordinance was voted on by the board of aldermen Tuesday night.

The ordinance would prohibit any trucks with three or more axels or trucks over 26,001 lbs from driving on city streets unless the truck is making a delivery or has another legitimate reason to be downtown.

In recent weeks, several trucks have been seen passing through downtown, many of which have taken out street signs when trying to make turns.

Fines for the trucks violating the ordinance would begin at $1,000.

Per law, any ordinance passed by the city goes into effect 30 days after it was voted on.

You can read the complete ordinance HERE.