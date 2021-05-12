Kosciusko PD and Attala SO combine for drug bust

The Kosciusko Police Department and Attala County Sheriff’s Office combined for a drug bust Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chief of Police Herbert Dew, a total of six people were arrested after Attala County deputies went to a home to serve on 34-year-old Amadeus Lipsey at 210 W North Street.

Once there, officers and deputies seized 250 grams of marijuana, 212 ecstasy pills, 19 Oxycodone pills, two handguns, and $3000 cash.

Those arrested include:

Lipsey – possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance (ecstasy) felony.

Arkeith Howard (31) from Jackson, MS – possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Eugene Luckett (35) of Canton, MS – possession of controlled substance (ecstasy) felony.

Jerrell Pierce (39) of Kosciusko, MS – possession of marijuana and 2 counts possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy and Oxycodone) felony.

Kenneth Hodges (31) of Jackson, MS – possession of marijuana (felony)

Andrew Washington (43) of Kosciusko – possession of controlled substance (ecstasy) and possession of marijuana (felony).