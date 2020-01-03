Kosciusko PD awards officers

Several awards were handed out Thursday for officers with the Kosciusko Police Department.
Chief of Police Herbert Dew said the awards were voted on my members of the police department.
Awards handed out include:
- Supervisor of the Year – Cpt. Charles Tommy Pender
- Most Arrests – Offcier Toweeka Ferguson
- Most Improved – Officer Jaroderick Teague
- Most Citations – Officer Robert Overby
- Officer of the Year – Lt. Devante Lewis
Tammy says:
Congratulations
Danny Groves says:
Congratulations to you all great job.
Jerry Coleman says:
Congrats to all my friends