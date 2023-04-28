HomeAttalaKosciusko playoff baseball and softball today from Boswell Media Sports

Kosciusko playoff baseball and softball today from Boswell Media Sports

Boswell Media Sports will have coverage today of Kosciusko Whippets playoffs baseball and softball.

Broadcast Details:

Pontotoc at Kosciusko (Softball Game 1)
Radio – Kicks 96.7
Audio Stream: Kicksnews.com, Kicks 96 Smart Phone app
YouTube AUDIO ONLY: Boswell Media YouTube Channel
Pregame: 6:20
First Pitch: 6:30
Play-by-Play: Breck Riley

Kosciusko at Pontotoc (Baseball – Game 2)
Radio – Breezy 101.1
Audio Stream: BreezyNews.com, Breezy 101 App
Pregame: 6:50
First Pitch: 7:00
Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree

