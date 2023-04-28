Kosciusko playoff baseball and softball today from Boswell Media Sports

Boswell Media Sports will have coverage today of Kosciusko Whippets playoffs baseball and softball.
Broadcast Details:
Pontotoc at Kosciusko (Softball Game 1)
Radio – Kicks 96.7
Audio Stream: Kicksnews.com, Kicks 96 Smart Phone app
YouTube AUDIO ONLY: Boswell Media YouTube Channel
Pregame: 6:20
First Pitch: 6:30
Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
Kosciusko at Pontotoc (Baseball – Game 2)
Radio – Breezy 101.1
Audio Stream: BreezyNews.com, Breezy 101 App
Pregame: 6:50
First Pitch: 7:00
Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree