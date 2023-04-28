Kosciusko playoff baseball and softball today from Boswell Media Sports

Boswell Media Sports will have coverage today of Kosciusko Whippets playoffs baseball and softball.

Broadcast Details:

Pontotoc at Kosciusko (Softball Game 1)

Radio – Kicks 96.7

Audio Stream: Kicksnews.com, Kicks 96 Smart Phone app

YouTube AUDIO ONLY: Boswell Media YouTube Channel

Pregame: 6:20

First Pitch: 6:30

Play-by-Play: Breck Riley

Kosciusko at Pontotoc (Baseball – Game 2)

Radio – Breezy 101.1

Audio Stream: BreezyNews.com, Breezy 101 App

Pregame: 6:50

First Pitch: 7:00

Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree