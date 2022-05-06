Kosciusko Police are searching for a man who fled the scene of a traffic stop

Kosciusko Police released the following statement regarding a man who fled a traffic stop:

“On May 5th, 2022, at approximately 8:43 PM KPD officers observed a dark colored Chevrolet Tahoe traveling westbound on Highway 12. The license plate displayed on the vehicle did not belong to that vehicle and was a switched tag. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle where it came to a stop on Fenwick Street. The driver was identified as 40 year old, Mr Eric Darnell Mosley of Durant, Mississippi. The vehicle also contained two passengers. A secondary back up unit arrived on scene to assist the officer with the investigation. At this time, Mr Mosley fled the scene in his vehicle leading officers on a pursuit. Officers followed the vehicle for approximately 12 miles towards West, Mississippi. Due to the road conditions, speed, traffic, and totality of the circumstances, the on-duty supervisor advised the officers to end the pursuit for the safety and well being of the public. A warrant has been issued for Mr Mosley, and the surrounding agencies have been notified that he has a felony warrant for Felony Fleeing. If you or someone you know has his current location please notify the agency in which has jurisdiction over his location so that we can serve him with his warrant.”