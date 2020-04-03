Kosciusko police arrest 6 in connection with tobacco store burglary

Six people have been arrested in connection with a recent tobacco store burglary in Kosciusko.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew said the arrests were made Wednesday, April 1 following an investigation.

Two of the those arrested were identified as 20-year-old Keshun March and 19-year-old Jyson Brooks. They were both charged with 1 count of commercial burglary. They were taken to the Leake County Jail with bond set at $5,000.

According to Dew, the other four arrested were juveniles. There names were not given, but their ages were 15, 16, 17, and 17.

These cases will be handled by Attala County Youth Court.

The burglary took place around 3:00 am Saturday, March 28. Dew said several tobacco products were taken, some of which were recovered during the investigation.

Dew said security footage from the store played a very important role in investigators identifying the suspects.