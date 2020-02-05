Kosciusko police arrest four on drug charges

Four people are behind bars following drug arrests by Kosciusko police.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew said the arrests happened Thursday, Jan. 30 at a home on 407 Lucas St.

According to Dew, officers began investigating after receiving numerous public complaints about drugs being sold from the home.

During the investigation, officers made several drug related arrests in the general area before executing a search warrant at the home.

Those arrested and charged were:

Matthew Leach, a 29-year-old white male, for possession of a controlled substance (felony). Bond set at $20,000.

Sandy Dempsey, a 36-year-old white female, for possession of a controlled substance (felony). Bond set at $20,000.

Courtney Ingle, a 27-year-old white female, for possession of paraphernalia.

An unidentified 16-year-old male was arrested for possession of paraphernalia.

Dew said officers were assisted in the search and investigation by agents with the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Dew also said this arrest was made possible due to the public comments, call, and concerns. He wants to encourage more tips and calls in to his office to help combat drugs and other issues in the area.

Anonymous calls and tips can be turned in via the KPD hotline at 662-289-5321.