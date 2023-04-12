Kosciusko Police Arrest Two in Tuesday Afternoon Shooting

Two people have been arrested following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Kosciusko.

At approximately 2:26 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Kosciusko Police Officers were dispatched to Hwy 35 South when a caller stated that her ex-boyfriend was following her.

While en route, officers were advised that shots were fired. Both vehicles came to a stop in the parking lot of Sunflower on Hwy 12. Officers found that one vehicle received multiple gunshots.

No one was injured in this shooting incident. Three individuals were taken into custody by Kosciusko Police. One was released, and two have been charged and are being held at Leake County Correctional Facility without bond.

Arendez Stewart, a 26-year-old black male of Canton, was charged with driving without a license and shooting into a motor vehicle.

Wesley Hollinshed, a 39-year-old black male of Carthage, was charged with 2 counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with law enforcement.