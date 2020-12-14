Kosciusko police collect hundreds of gifts for toy drive

The Kosciusko Police Department will be handing out holiday cheer this Christmas season.

While working in conjunction with the Kosciusko School District, the department collected hundreds of gifts in its Christmas toy drive.

The operation was headed up by officer Mark Gilmore.

Gilmore said a drop box was placed at each school in the Kosciusko School District and students were asked to bring/donate a gift.

The department will work with teachers to get a list of where the gifts will be distributed.

According to Gilmore, the gifts will be delivered in time for Christmas.