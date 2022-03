Kosciusko police are cracking down on trucks driving through downtown.

According to a Facebook post, the crackdown comes after the department received several complaints.

The city passed a “No Thru Trucks” ordinance in November. The ordinance prohibits any trucks with three or more axels or trucks over 26,001 lbs from driving on city streets unless the truck is making a delivery or has another legitimate reason to be downtown.

Fines for the trucks violating the ordinance begin at $1,000.