Kosciusko Police Department Announces Investigators Selected

Kosciusko Police Department has announced two of their officers have been selected to be investigators. Congratulations to Devonte Lewis and Cody Williams!
Captain Devonte Lewis grew up in Attala County, graduated from McAdams High School, has an Associates Degree from Holmes Community College, started with KPD in 2016, and is a husband and father.
Captain Williams is a Kosciusko native, graduated from Kosciusko High School, has an Associates Degree from Holmes Community College, spent six years in the MS Army National Guard, started with KPD in 2016, and is a husband and father.