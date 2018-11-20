Kosciusko Police Department named Central MS Crime Stoppers Law Enforcement Agency of the Year

Chief Herbert Dew, Greg Collins, and Kaki Steed

Kosciusko Police Department was recently selected as Law Enforcement Agency of the Year by Central MS Crime Stoppers.

The Kosciusko Police Department has only been a member a few years, but upon becoming a member within two weeks, they had two tips and arrests made within 24 hours of publishing details.

Coordinators with the KPD attend Central MS Crime Stopper meetings and events. Recently, KPD along with board member Kaki Steed had an event at a local store in which they introduced Central MS Crime Stoppers to the community and made them aware of how tips are made.

Crime Stoppers works by offering rewards up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and are handled by a call center in Texas. After Crime Stoppers receives the initial tip, an investigator with local law enforcement would then be sent the information via text or email.