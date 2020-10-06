Kosciusko police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting

Kosciusko police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting.

According to chief of police Herbert Dew, the shooting happened around 8:00 am at a home on Martin Luther King Drive near the intersection of Bachman St.

An eye witness told investigators that the shooter exited the passenger side of a maroon Chrysler, being driven by an unidentified black female, and began shooting at a person in the yard of the home.

Dew said there were approximately five shots fired, but none of them hit the victim. Casings recovered at the scene were from a .22 caliber weapon.

The only description given of the shooter was that he is a black male.

The shooting is still under investigation, but anyone with information is asked to contact Central MS Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477 or at http://www.centralmscrimestoppers.com.

Tips can also be turned in to the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

All information will be confidential.