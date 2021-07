Kosciusko police are investigating a shooting.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew said the shooting happened around 5:04 pm at 600 Lucas Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that someone had fired three rounds into a truck parked in the yard of the home.

The vehicle was unoccupied, although there were two people inside the home.

Evidence was collected from the scene and the case remains under investigation.

No suspects or motive have been determined at this time.