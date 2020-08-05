Kosciusko police make armed robbery arrests

Two men are behind bars on armed robbery charges.

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew said the arrests were made Thursday, July 22 around 10:30 pm at Exxon Blue Sky on Hwy 12.

According to Dew, the robbery happened at Westwood Apartments. Two men from Louisville, MS were visiting the apartments playing video games when they were robbed of approximately $5,000.

Jalen Wilder, a 19-year-old black male from Thomastown, was arrested and charged with armed robbery. Malik Walton, 22-year-old black male from Leake County, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Both were taken to the Leake County jail and have since made bond. They are both due in Kosciusko City Court Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Dew said there was a third suspect involved in the robbery, but no further information was released at the time of this report.

During the arrests, investigators recovered close to $4,000 of the stolen money.