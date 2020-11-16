Kosciusko police make arrest in shooting

Kosciusko police have made an arrest in connection with a recent shooting.

Chief of Police Hebert Dew said 17-year-old Jarrick Meeks was arrested Monday, Nov. 9 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a dwelling.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at a home on North E Street in Kosciusko. According to Dew, 14 shots in total were fired at the home. An unidentified female and a 4-month old baby were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

During the investigation, Dew said officers received a tip that helped lead officers to Meeks.

Meeks, who was already under an indictment for armed robbery, was arrested in Carthage by the US Marshals Task Force working in conjunction with Kosciusko Police.

His bond was set at $225,000.

Dew said he would like to thank the public for its assistance in this investigation and hopes more people will come forward in the future.

“Becasue of the public’s help, we were able to solve and close this case, ” said Dew. “There are other shootings being investigated and I know someone has information on them. Remember that all tips are anonymous and you can get cash rewards for information turned in through CrimeStoppers.”