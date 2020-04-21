Kosciusko police make drug arrest

One person was arrested on drug charges after Kosciusko police executed a search warrant at an apartment complex.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew said Joseph Hardy, 43, was arrested Thursday, April 16 for possession of a controlled substance-felony.

According to Dew, officers began investigating Hardy after receiving information that drugs were being sold at Yorkshire Apartments in Kosciusko.

During the arrest, officers recovered 13 grams of meth (ICE).

Dew said Hardy has a criminal history in Rankin County.

Hardy was taken to the Leake County Jail where his bond was set at $5,000.