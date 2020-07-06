Kosciusko police make drug arrest

Pictured L to R: Lt. Devante Lewis, Patrolman Jeremy Johnson, Cpt. Josh Pinkard, Investigator Martin Roby, and Investigator Greg Collins

Kosciusko police made a drug arrest over the Fourth of July weekend.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew said KPD officers, with assistance from the Attala County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search warrant at a home located at 318 S Huntington Street on Thursday, July 2.

During the warrant, officers found over 1lb of marijuana, 59 ecstasy pills, two firearms, and over $900 cash.

As a result of the investigation, officers arrested 36-year-old Tyree Riley.

Riley was charged with possession of marijuana (felony), possession of a controlled substance (felony), and weapon possession by a felon.

He was taken to the Leake County Jail on $20,000 bond, but has since bonded out.