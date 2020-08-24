Kosciusko police make drug arrest

A Kosciusko man was arrested on drug charges after police found a large amount of marijuana at his home.
Chief of Police Herbert Dew said 25-year-old Deunte Dawson was arrested Monday, Aug. 14 for felony possession of marijuana.
According to Dew, officers executed a search warrant at Dawon’s home on Parkway Drive after numerous complaints.
During the search, investigators seized $4900 and recovered approximately 3 oz of marijuana.
Dawson was taken to the Leake County Jail on $10,000 bond.
He has since posted bail.