Kosciusko police make drug arrest

A Kosciusko man was arrested on drug charges after police found a large amount of marijuana at his home.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew said 25-year-old Deunte Dawson was arrested Monday, Aug. 14 for felony possession of marijuana.

According to Dew, officers executed a search warrant at Dawon’s home on Parkway Drive after numerous complaints.

During the search, investigators seized $4900 and recovered approximately 3 oz of marijuana.

Dawson was taken to the Leake County Jail on $10,000 bond.

He has since posted bail.