Kosciusko Police Nab 3 for Passing Bad Checks

Kosciusko Police took 3 individuals into custody on Monday April 11th, 2022 for Uttering Forgery. Joe Baker and Mary Brady were charged with one count Uttering Forgery while Virgil Wade was charged with two counts of Uttering Forgery.

All pictured below

Kosciusko Police Department says “These individuals used checks where the bank accounts were no longer in use to pass bad checks at local businesses. KPD is committed to protecting our local businesses from such fraudulent activity. These individuals have also passed bad checks in the surrounding counties. Thank you to Carroll County Sheriffs Office for your assistance in the investigation.”