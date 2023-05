Kosciusko Police Officer, Darren Cawthorn has been arrested and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Chief RJ Adams of the Kosciusko Police Department says that Cawthorn was charged for internet crimes that occurred in 2021, before Cawthorn became a police officer.

“We don’t condone that kind of behavior. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. If he is proven guilty, he will be terminated.”

For now, Officer Cawthorn has been put on indefinite leave.