HomeAttalaKosciusko Police release statement regarding double homicide

Kosciusko Police release statement regarding double homicide

by
SHARE NOW

Kosciusko Police have released the following statement regarding the shooting deaths of two Kosciusko teens:

“At approximately 7:21 p.m., Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on S. East St. near the corner of Gilliland St. for reports of two people with gunshot wounds.  The shooting occurred inside the home.  It was not a drive by shooting. At this time, it appears that the two shot each other for reasons currently unknown.”

Fifteen-year-old Christne Tolliver was transported by EMS to Baptist Attala where he was pronounced dead by Attala County Coroner, Sam Bell.  Eighteen-year-old Victor Nolden was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

5 comments
  1. Tanya
    Tanya
    February 5, 2024 at 10:36 AM

    Prayers for their families.

    Reply
  2. Gladys TERRY
    Gladys TERRY
    February 5, 2024 at 11:36 AM

    This is horrible. Those poor kids. It’s such a shame that kids just can’t be kids. Instead they all trying to be all tough and grown. When I was 15 all I studied was riding around the sonic. Now days that age they are comparing who has the biggest guns and who can be the toughest.

    Reply
  3. Wimpy Chambers
    Wimpy Chambers
    February 5, 2024 at 1:24 PM

    Prayers for the families 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 so heartbreaking 💗

    Reply
  4. Valerie Williams
    Valerie Williams
    February 5, 2024 at 3:48 PM

    Praying for the families 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿

    Reply
  5. Teresa Hull
    Teresa Hull
    February 5, 2024 at 5:10 PM

    Praying hard for you ALL

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Update: Names released – Several dead due to crash on Hwy 12 in Kosciusko

Valentine’s Day giveaway: A Romantic Night for Two in Downtown Kosciusko

Disturbance in the Neighborhood: Friday Night in Kosciusko

Kosciusko-Attala CTC, Neshoba County, and several other schools/districts awarded funds from MS Legislature

Kosciusko Whippets baseball 2024 Breezy 101 broadcast schedule

Shed ablaze on Elm St. in Kosciusko