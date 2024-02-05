Kosciusko Police release statement regarding double homicide

Kosciusko Police have released the following statement regarding the shooting deaths of two Kosciusko teens:
“At approximately 7:21 p.m., Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on S. East St. near the corner of Gilliland St. for reports of two people with gunshot wounds. The shooting occurred inside the home. It was not a drive by shooting. At this time, it appears that the two shot each other for reasons currently unknown.”
Fifteen-year-old Christne Tolliver was transported by EMS to Baptist Attala where he was pronounced dead by Attala County Coroner, Sam Bell. Eighteen-year-old Victor Nolden was pronounced dead at the scene.
