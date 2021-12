The Kosciusko Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect.

According to a press release, the robbery happened at the Exxon gas station on Hwy 12 around 12:53am Thursday morning.

The store clerk told officers that the store had been robbed at gun point.

The suspect is described as a black male, short in stature, wearing a gray hoodie, black mask, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Elizabeth Miller, at 662-289-3131.