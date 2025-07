KPD requests the public’s help locating an ATV that was stolen from Central Tire Service on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

The ATV (pictured above) is described as a black and green Honda Rubicon four-wheeler.

Anyone with information about the theft or location of the ATV is urged to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.