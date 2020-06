The Kosciusko Police Department is investigating two lawn mowers stolen from Walmart.

On March 3, 2020 a black Murray riding lawn mower and on June 3, 2020 a red Snapper riding lawn mower were stolen from Walmart.

The suspect was driving a dark colored Dodge Dakota at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information in this case, is urged to call Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355- TIPS (8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

All calls are 100% confidential.