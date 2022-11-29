Kosciusko Police Solve Recent Shooting with Community Cooperation

Police have arrested 4 of their 5 suspects wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred at Westwood Apartments on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Jamel Davis, a 21 year old black male, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Shamarion Cook, a 20 year old black male, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Jaylan Davis, a 19 year old black male, has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of shooting into a dwelling.

A 15 year old male has also been arrested and charged as an adult with aggravated assault. Police are not releasing his name at this time. Officers are actively searching for one more suspect involved in this shooting incident.

The Kosciusko Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance in solving this crime. “If you see something, say something. You can remain anonymous.” says KPD Investigator, Greg Collins.

If you witness a crime, you can call 911, Kosciusko Police Department (662-289-3131), or Central MS Crime Stoppers (601-355-8477). You can report what you saw and remain completely anonymous if you wish.