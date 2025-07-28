Kosciusko Police to Hand Out Cases of Water Wednesday at Crestview

The Kosciusko Police Department will be giving away cases of bottled water to the community on Wednesday, July 30.

The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Crestview Church, located at 550 Hwy 12 West. Officers will be on-site to hand out the water while supplies last.

This community outreach effort comes as temperatures continue to soar across central Mississippi. Residents are encouraged to stop by early, as supplies are limited.