Kosciusko ranked in the top 50 fittest cities in Mississippi

Kosciusko has been named a top fitness city in Mississippi.

A survey released by BarBend.com, a strength training news outlet, compiled a comprehensive list of the top fittest cities across Mississippi was established using data backed by studies based on a variety of factors.

These were combined to create an overall fitness score out of 100 for each city on the list.

Fitness factors in this study include exercise opportunities, access to healthy food, air pollution, drinking water violations, physical inactivity, obesity and smoking, amongst others.

Kosciusko ranked 41st with an overall fitness score of 78.15.

Click the link below for the complete breakdown of rankings.



by BarBend.com