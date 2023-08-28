Kosciusko RB earns Top Performer honors

HomeAttalaKosciusko RB earns Top Performer honors

A Kosciusko Whippets football player has earned honors for his performances on the field Friday night.

Kosciusko running back Ceavon Toliver was named among the state’s Top Performers by Capital Sports MS.

In the Whippets 20-18 over Kemper County, Toliver ran the ball 24 times for 127 yards and one touchdown.

Toliver and the Whippets will play the first home game of the season this Friday against Leake Central.

The complete list of top performers can be see here: www.capitalsportsms.com.

Video: Toliver’s TD run versus Kemper County

