HomeAttalaKosciusko RB earns Top Performer honors again

Kosciusko RB earns Top Performer honors again

by
SHARE NOW

For the second time this season, a Kosciusko Whippets football player has earned honors for his performance on the field.

Kosciusko running back Ceavon Toliver was named among the state’s Top Performers by Capital Sports MS.

In the Whippets 42-28 win over Caledonia, Toliver ran the ball 12 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Toliver and the Whippets will go on the road this week to face their archrivals, the Louisville Wildcats.

The complete list of top performers can be see here: www.capitalsportsms.com.

VIDEO: Toliver’s TD run versus Caledonia

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Video: Caledonia vs Kosciusko highlights

Photo: Fall/Halloween decor in Kosciusko, tag your pics online

Kosciusko School District releases statement celebrating “A” rating

Whippet RB named Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game

Annual Natchez Trace 444 Ride to pass through Kosciusko once again

Video: Newton County vs Kosciusko Highlights