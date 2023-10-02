Kosciusko RB earns Top Performer honors again

For the second time this season, a Kosciusko Whippets football player has earned honors for his performance on the field.

Kosciusko running back Ceavon Toliver was named among the state’s Top Performers by Capital Sports MS.

In the Whippets 42-28 win over Caledonia, Toliver ran the ball 12 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Toliver and the Whippets will go on the road this week to face their archrivals, the Louisville Wildcats.

The complete list of top performers can be see here: www.capitalsportsms.com.

VIDEO: Toliver’s TD run versus Caledonia