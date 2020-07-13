Kosciusko receives Mississippi Main Street accreditation

Kosciusko has been designated as a Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center and the Mississippi Main Street Association.

Each year, the National Main Street Center and its Coordinating Program partners announce the list of accredited Main Street America programs in recognition of their exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.

In Kosciusko, the Main Street office is located a 101 N Natchez Street in the office of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership.

“The relationship that we have with Main Street America and Mississippi Main Street is vital in helping us create enthusiasm for downtown, finding new ways to promote and seek new opportunities that will ensure a prosperous economic impact for our community and those businesses and individuals who are investing in our historic district,” says Darren Milner, Executive Director, Kosciusko Attala Partnership.

Other central Mississippi communities receiving accreditation were Carthage/Leake County, Clinton, Greenwood, Louisville/Noxapater, and Philadelphia.

“Receiving National Main Street accreditation is a prestigious designation and we congratulate each of these communities in Mississippi for this significant achievement,” said Steven Dick, MMSA Board President. “Main Street programs play a strategic role in making Mississippi more competitive by being a catalyst for economic development.”

“We are proud to acknowledge this year’s nationally accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to strengthen their communities,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of the National Main Street Center. “These programs deserve recognition for generating impressive economic returns, preserving community character, and celebrating local history. Main Street America accredited communities are part of a powerful movement of changemakers, and their dedication to improving quality of life in the places they call home is inspiring.”

The MMSA staff evaluate each local Main Street organization’s performance annually and work in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet the 10 performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

In 2019, Mississippi Main Street’s Designated Communities generated 185 net new businesses, 62 business expansions to existing businesses, 633 net new jobs, 101 building rehabilitations and 331 downtown residential units. In addition, 178 public improvement projects were completed as well as 36 new construction projects in downtown business districts. More than $148 million was invested by the public and private sectors in 2019, and more than 43,211 volunteer hours were recorded.

MMSA currently has 50 active Main Street programs that includes 44 Designated Community members and six Network Community members.

The Main Street America network’s 2019 reinvestment statistics reported some of the most impressive gains in more than 10 years. Main Streets generated $6.45 billion in reinvestment in 2019—the network’s highest annual reinvestment amount since 2006, and the third highest amount in history. With 6,466 net new businesses in 2019, the network saw the highest number of net new businesses since 1996. The national network also reached some major cumulative milestones, surpassing $80 billion reinvested cumulatively—from $78.98 billion in 2018 to $85.43 billion in 2019. The network also broke the 150,000 threshold for cumulative net new businesses—from 143,613 in 2018 to 150,079 in 2019.