Kosciusko releases 2023 football schedule

Kosciusko has released its 2023 football schedule.

The schedule includes non-district games against Kemper County, Leake Central, Winona, Newton County, and Murrah.

Following this year’s reclassification, the Whippets will compete in Region 3-4A.

District games for the Whippets will be vs Caledonia, at Louisville, vs Greenwood, and at Houston.

The team has an open date Friday, Sept. 22, but is still hoping to fill that with an an opponent before the start of the season.

The first game of the season is set for Friday, Aug. 25 at Kemper County.

