Kosciusko releases Homecoming schedule

The Kosciusko School District has released information about Homecoming week.

Homecoming will be celebrated Monday, Sept. 26 – Friday, Sept. 30.

The annual Homecoming Parade and Pep-Rally on the square is set for Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:00 pm.

Following the pep rally, there will be an opportunity to have dinner with players and cheerleaders.

The 2022 Homecoming Court will be presented at 7:00 pm prior to the game against Choctaw Central.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko School District at 662-289-4771.