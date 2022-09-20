HomeAttalaKosciusko releases Homecoming schedule

Kosciusko releases Homecoming schedule

by

The Kosciusko School District has released information about Homecoming week.

Homecoming will be celebrated Monday, Sept. 26 – Friday, Sept. 30.

The annual Homecoming Parade and Pep-Rally on the square is set for Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:00 pm.

Following the pep rally, there will be an opportunity to have dinner with players and cheerleaders.

The 2022 Homecoming Court will be presented at 7:00 pm prior to the game against Choctaw Central.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko School District at 662-289-4771.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Rotary Club Donates Welcome Sign to Kosciusko

Photo: Kosciusko 2022 Homecoming Court

Dog Attack and Disturbance in Kosciusko

Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi

Video: Kosciusko vs Choctaw County Highlights

Heart of Mississippi Rodeo schedule of events